New Year’s Eve is here and Chinook Winds Casino Resort is ringing in the New Year by Glowing Crazy. The Casino floor will be full of party hats and favors distributed throughout the property starting at 10 p.m.
All parties are free for those 21 and over. Don’t miss out on the Broncos Bust Loose drawings Dec. 30, 31 and Jan. 1. There are numerous ways to earn entries. Complete rules and how to earn entries to win are found on www.chinookwindscasino.com or at Chinook Winds Player Services.
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, there are multiple parties to choose from. Performing live in the convention center from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. is Dancehall Days, playing a variety of our favorite hits. Starting at 9 p.m. in the showroom is DJ Metal spinning songs from 9 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.
For those who hope to start the New Year off with a big win, New Year’s Eve Bingo has you covered with $35,000 in payouts and $15,000 in cash drawings. The New Year’s Eve Bingo session begins at 1 p.m. You must pre-buy in for your spot this year so get in early.
For more information about New Year’s Eve at Chinook Winds Casino Resort please call 1-888-CHINOOK (1-888-244-6665) or visit www.chinookwindscasino.com. Chinook Winds Casino Resort, located on the beach on Lincoln City, is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
New Year’s Eve is Better at the Beach!
Full Schedule of Events:
New Year’s Parties – Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022
Chinook Winds Bingo Hall – $40 paper minimum, $75 machine minimum
Paper Buy-in includes 2 Six-Ons and one of every game, plus 2 Bonanzas.
Machine Buy-in includes 3 Six-Ons, 4 Special Packs plus one of every game.
All guests that buy-in will be entered into our $15,000+ floor drawings.
Total Payouts over $35,000
1-5 p.m., Dec. 31
Convention Center Party – Friday, December 31, 2021 & Saturday, January 1, 2022
Live music by Dance Hall Days
Open Seating, Dance Floor
No Host bar
Open 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. both nights
Chinook Winds Showroom – Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1
Entertainment by DJ Metal
Open Seating, Dance Floor
No Host bar
Open 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. both nights
Party Hats & Favors will be located at various points of the casino at 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
