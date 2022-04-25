In June, Samaritan Health Service will launch the Prevent T2 program, which is a free, year-long program designed to help participants change their lifestyles to delay or prevent the onset of diabetes.
An information session will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the Center for Health Education, 740 SW Ninth St. in Newport. Anyone interested is welcome to attend to learn more. The first class will be the following week, from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the same location. Class participants will meet 24 times over the year.
Prevent T2 is a national diabetes prevention program for people ages 18 and up who have prediabetes or are at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes. The program’s proven approach relies on modest lifestyle changes, with the support of a trained lifestyle coach and one’s peers. Participants learn skills to lose weight and be more active, including how to eat healthy, adding physical activity to their routine, managing stress, staying motivated and solving problems that can get in the way of healthy changes.
Registration for the information session is preferred but not required. However, registration for the class is required as class size is limited. For additional information and to register, visit samhealth.org/HealthEdHub or call 541-768-6811.
