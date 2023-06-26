LIFT Program

Free breakfast and lunch as well as free transportation to and from LIFT are provided.

 Courtesy

Lincoln County School District ‘s (LCSD) free summer Learning is Fun Together “LIFT” program will be July 31 - August 18 at grade schools in each area of the county, Waldport, Toledo, Newport, and Lincoln City.

All children entering kindergarten this fall who will be 5 years old by September 1, 2023 are welcome to apply. District official said the program is a great opportunity for children with little to no preschool experience and/or those who may need additional support to successfully transition to kindergarten.

Online Poll

Have you developed a wildfire preparedness plan for you home?

You voted:


