Lincoln County School District ‘s (LCSD) free summer Learning is Fun Together “LIFT” program will be July 31 - August 18 at grade schools in each area of the county, Waldport, Toledo, Newport, and Lincoln City.
All children entering kindergarten this fall who will be 5 years old by September 1, 2023 are welcome to apply. District official said the program is a great opportunity for children with little to no preschool experience and/or those who may need additional support to successfully transition to kindergarten.
“LIFT provides our incoming kindergartners with an opportunity to explore their new school before other students return,” LCSD Director of Elementary Education Dr. Katie Barrett said. “It’s an opportunity to connect with teachers in a smaller setting and begin to make new friends before school starts.”
The LIFT program focuses on building self-esteem, social-emotional skills such as self-regulation, cooperation, sharing, conflict resolution, as well as environmental responsibility and stewardship. The majority of the children will attend the program in the building and typical classroom where they will attend kindergarten, allowing them to become familiar with the environment, systems, and staff prior to the start of school.
The program is most families’ first introduction to LCSD and its schools.
“We focus heavily on customer service and view the program as an opportunity to welcome families and help them get to know the district and our processes,” LCSD Early Learning Center Coordinator Diane Wilkinson said. "The transportation, food service, and communication tools are all the same as what will be used when children are in kindergarten, so parents have the opportunity to learn these systems with direct support from the program staff."
Free breakfast and lunch as well as free transportation to and from LIFT are provided. There is also bilingual language support. Yaquina View Elementary LIFT will be held at Sam Case Elementary school due to YVES construction this summer.
