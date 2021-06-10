In celebration of summer, Lincoln City invites guests to participate in the fun on Oregon’s central coast with a series of outdoor, socially distanced events, including the reintroduction of its celebrated Finders Keepers program, Fireworks Extravaganzas, Saturday Drive-in movies, presented by the Bijou Theatre and Cultural Center, and the launch of the Devil’s Lake Float In Brown Brown Bag Concert Series.
“We are pleased to announce a variety of special outdoor events for both our guests and residents,” said Ed Dreistadt, Director of Explore Lincoln City. “It’s a great way to welcome guests back by safely experiencing firsthand the beauty and wonders of our coast, just in time for the summer as our city begins to return to normalcy.”
Finders Keepers
Starting June 14, Lincoln City invites visitors to discover random acts of “findness” with its iconic program, Finders Keepers. Relaunching after a 15 month hiatus, the Finders Keepers program hides more than 3,000 glass floats annuallyalong the City’s seven miles of sandy beach, each one hand crafted by local artisans. And guests who find floats get to keep them. For more information on Finders Keepers, please visit: ExploreLincolnCity.com/Glass-Floats/ and for images see here.
Fireworks Extravaganzas
The City of Lincoln City encourages everyone to have fun and celebrate safely with friends and family while observing this national holiday. Fireworks are a long-standing tradition in Lincoln City, with spectacular fireworks displays, including:
June 26: Celebrating Chinook Winds Casino Resort’s anniversary, with the best viewing location being the casino’s parking lot
July 3: Reflected in the waters of Devil’s Lake, with viewing locations for the Devil’s Lake show include East Devil’s Lake State Park and Regatta Park
July 4: Grand finale over Siletz Bay, with viewing from Taft Beach
All shows start at dusk, and - with Lincoln City’s spacious seven miles of beach and numerous vantage points for viewing – all three fireworks shows are sure to be safe and socially distanced. For more information on all of the Fireworks in Lincoln City, please visit: ExploreLincolnCity.com/Events/ and for images see here.
Devil’s Lake Float In Brown Bag Concert Series
The Devil’s Lake Neighborhood Association, in partnership with Oregon Coast Today and Explore Lincoln City, has announced the first ever Devil’s Lake Float In Brown Bag Concert Series. Each performance will take place on the second Saturday evening in the months of July, August and September. Bands will play a dinnertime concert on a floating barge while attendees enjoy safely from their boats. Brown bag meals are encouraged. Participating bands include the Beth Willis Rock Band, Rowdy Mountain and Chicamarimba. For more information on the Devils Lake Summer Concert Series, please visit: https://www.dlakeoregon.com/calendar and for images see here.
Drive-In Saturdays presented by the Bijou Theatre and the Lincoln City Cultural Center
Catch your favorite flick on the big screen at Drive-In Saturdays hosted by the Lincoln City Cultural Center in partnership with the historic Bijou Theatre in Lincoln City. Starting July 3 and running through the end of August, movie goers will enjoy family classics like E.T. (1982) and Grease (1978), all from the comfort of their vehicle! Admission is $25 per car and includes a bag of the Bijou’s famous popcorn. All shows start at dusk at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. For more information on Drive-In Saturdays, please visit: https://www.cinemalovers.com and for images see here.
Surf City Classic Car Show and Sound Off
On August 21 and 22, Chinook Winds Casino Resort will host its annual Surf City Classic Car Show and Sound Off. The high-octane event will be fueled by cool classics, rat rods, 4X4s, low riders, motorcycles and a sound competition. To learn more and register, visit: www.chinookwinds.com and for images see here.
“Lincoln City remains in the Lower Risk category of Oregon’s public health framework, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Everyone’s health and safety is our top priority,” continued Dreistadt. “At this year’s events, remember to stay with your own party, remain physically distant from other groups whenever possible, and wear a mask when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. Continue to wash or sanitize your hands, and please stay home if you are sick.”
About Explore Lincoln City
Located less than two hours from Portland, the scenic community of Lincoln City is home to six historic districts and seven miles of pristine, walkable beaches along Oregon’s central coast. The laid-back beach town boasts evergreen forests, clean air and a large freshwater lake along with a variety of shopping, dining and popular attractions. With everything from colorful kite festivals to fresh catch feasts to hand-blown glass floats, Lincoln City is one endless adventure. Explore Lincoln City promotes tourism in the Lincoln City area and helps strengthen the local economy as the trusted destination and trip planning resource. In addition, it oversees the Culinary Center in Lincoln City. For more information, visit: ExploreLincolnCity.com.
