Recently members of the Lincoln City Community Response Team (CERT) were taking advantage of a break in the weather to service and run the generators that the group houses in two trailers.
The generators are a backup to the CERT team if the power grid goes down and they need lights and power for local emergencies.
Members of the CERT group have also been asked to help with the COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held at the Lincoln County Fair Grounds in Newport on Feb. 18, 2021. Their principal job will be to with parking cars and assisting individuals who may have limited mobility.
If you are interested in joining this group, please contact Raul Grimes at raulgrimes@yahoo.com for more information.
