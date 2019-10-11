On Sept. 21, the Army National Guard Armory in Newport was filled with an array of displays and resource information on emergency preparedness.
Local families walked through the assembly hall and talked with members from the American Red Cross, Coast Guard auxiliary members and LISTOS (READY), an outreach program in Spanish for individual emergency training, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Planning, Search and Rescue Units, and city representatives from both Newport and Lincoln City.
Visitors also met with Sue Graves, Lincoln County Schools Emergency Planning Director, who gave out information about the Teen Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program that will soon be in every high school in the district.
Northwest Natural provided a 'hardy' lunch for all who attended said Raul Grimes, Lincoln City CERT member.
