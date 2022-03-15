The Lincoln City Chamber is excited to present the 2022 Virtual Super Auction, brought to you in part by presenting sponsor Chinook Winds Casino Resort.
The chamber is making it easier than ever for you to bid and win some fabulous items, all from the comfort of your own home. Just go to lcchamber.com, to view items, create an account, and from March 18-25, you will be able to bid and win your favorite items. You will find something for everyone such as weekend get-away packages, gift certificates, baskets filled with amazing goodies and so much more.
The chamber would like to thank the many Super Auction sponsors and donors. The Lincoln City Chamber could not do what they do do without your support...We are Stronger Together!
