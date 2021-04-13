The Lincoln City Sideline Competition Team is making an addition to their 2021-22 team.
This next season they will be adding in a Senior Rec team and going up to the age of 18.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, something wonderful happened, says Tonia Anderson head cheerleading coach for the local program. That something wonderful was the addition of Senior Rec teams through the OCCA (Oregon Coaches Cheerleading Association).
Now Rec teams can add cheerleaders ages 18 and under onto their teams.
“This is a great opportunity for kids that might not want to participate on their high school team or that do not make their high school team to have other options to come and cheer and grow in all aspects of cheerleading,” Anderson said.
The Lincoln City Sideline and Competition Team will have three teams this next season Youth, Junior and Senior Rec.
“Our focus as coaches will be on jumps, stunts, tumbling and flexibility along with the right technique for a well-rounded cheerleader,” Anderson said. “We work hard from the start of each season with strength and conditioning drills so that teams are ready to take the competition mat and perform a routine that will inspire others to want to come cheer as well.”
Anderson said the pandemic and the September 2020 wildfires were hard on the program last season.
“We did not even know if we were going to be able to compete,” Anderson said. “However, the strongest have survived and I am so proud of them. Our competition season looks different for us performing virtually, however these cheerleaders work hard week to week and they take the challenges that we as coaches give them, and they keep pushing forward.”
The Junior Team is the first team ever in Lincoln County to compete in the Game Day Division, Anderson said. They took home second place the first time on the mat, followed by a first place finish after that.
“As their head coach I am beyond proud of the accomplishments that they alone are making this year,” Anderson said. “To be able to say, ‘I was the first one to pave the road for the rest to come.’ I always tell them all be proud you have so much to be proud of this season.”
“You have overcome so much. That alone should make you feel good even better than any trophy. Win or lose you are all champions to me.”
Anderson hopes that other girls and boys will consider coming out for the team. You can find all the information on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/communityspiritandpride.
Results:
McMinnville Invitational
Mini Rec 1st Place
Youth Rec 2nd Place
Junior Rec 2nd Place
Junior Game Day 4th Place
Springfield Invitational
Mini Rec 2nd Place
Youth Rec 2nd Place
Junior Rec 3rd Place
Junior Game Day 1st Place
OCCA Game Day Championships
Junior Game Day 3rd Place
Competitions still to come
Laker Rumble – April 10
Pace Invitational - April 17
Scotsman Rumble - April 24
Lion Cheer Challenge – May 1
OCCA Cheer Championships – May 8
