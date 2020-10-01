Since March, Lincoln City Parks and Recreation (LCP&R) has focused on going virtual to support community via continued recreation, education and activities for wellness of mind and body for all ages. And they’re still going strong, virtually!
On a daily basis, LCP&R offers a variety of virtual fitness classes, dance parties, story time, cooking classes, meditations, trail hikes, camp activities, interactive FB posts and contests and special events like Arbor Day and Mascot Parade – all free for the public.
With approval for Phase II, LCP&R is focused on “Moving Forward Together.” The anticipated re-opening has multiple changes to comply with Oregon Health Authority’s guidelines for our Parks & Open Spaces and Lincoln City Community Center so the public can enjoy our spaces and facilities safely.
The Lincoln City Community Center will re-open Monday, October 5, under the following guidelines:
- Stay home if you are ill.
- Remain 6 ft apart from people not in your household.
- No group gatherings of more than 50 people.
- Center use is with reduced capacity and limited use.
The Lincoln City Community Center will be open with modified hours due to staffing limitations and cleaning requirements. Open times are Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., closed on Sundays.
Pool hours are Mon, Wed, Fri: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tues/Thurs: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., and Sat: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Patrons will be pre-screened at the front entrance, and all patrons must adhere to wearing a mask indoors (except while swimming).
Reservations are recommended for 1-hour time slots to utilize the pool, walking track, cardio, and weight rooms. Drop-ins will be allowed based on availability. To reserve your workout, go to www.lincolncity.org/parksandrec or call 541.994.2131.
Per LCP&R’s sanitation and cleaning protocol, staff will be sanitizing every 15 minutes throughout the Center.
For continued updates on all of LCP&R activities and re-opening phases, please follow the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Facebook page, visit www.lincolncity.org/parksandrec, or call 541.994.2131.
