April 29-June 19 - The Oregon Weaver, Karen Gelbard
Gallery Opening Reception 5-7 pm Friday, April 29
Gelbard will have her luscious woven and embellished scarves, jackets, vests, pillows, throws, and latest creations for show and sale. Gelbard is nationally recognized for exceptional shows and events and this promises to be an exciting show of fashions and designs. Reception set for Friday, April 29 from 5-7 pm. Gallery open 10-4 Thursday-Sunday, and by appointment through June 19. LCFiberArtsStudioGallery@gmail.com.
MAY
ALL MONTH - The Oregon Weaver, Karen Gelbard
Gelbard will have her luscious woven and embellished scarves, jackets, vests, pillows, throws, and latest creations for show and sale. Gelbard is nationally recognized for exceptional shows and events and this promises to be an exciting show of fashions and designs. Gallery open 10-4 Thursday-Sunday, and by appointment through June 19. LCFiberArtsStudioGallery@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 5 - Cinco de Mayo Celebration & Resource Fair, 4-8 pm
Join the Olalla Center and the Lincoln City Cultural Center for a family-friendly fiesta, to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Enjoy music, dancing, tacos and children’s activities. Language and health resources, vaccines and more. For more information or to volunteer, contact Alex Llumiquinga, 541-819-0436 or alexll@olallacenter.org.
May 6 through June 6 - Art on the Edge Studio Tour Showcase Exhibit
Art On the Edge Studio Tour offers a self-guided tour of the working studio spaces of well-known coastal artists from Neskowin to Newport and east to Toledo, Oregon. To be held May 20, 21 and 22, 2022. Consisting of 20 studio sites and 42 participating artists and more than 25 mediums. Learn more at ArtStudioTourLCCC.com and get your guide booklets after May 1st at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, Thursday -Sunday, 10 to 4. This Showcase exhibit, in LCCC’s Chessman Gallery, is a celebration of all the artists that are participating in the Art on the Edge Studio Tour. It’s a fantastic way to see all the artwork, mediums, and styles in one place. Up until June 6. Opening reception: Friday, May 6, 5 to 7pm and virtual gallery tour on Facebook posted on Sat. May 7. @lincolncityculture
Tuesday, May 10 - Open Mic Night, 7-9 pm
Musicians, singers, spoken word artists and performers of all kinds are invited to Ayesha Khokhar’s Open Mic Night, downstairs at the LCCC. Hot drinks and snacks provided. Sign up at the door. Admission is free. For details, call 626-409-5930.
Wednesday, May 11 - Progressive Blues with Claude Bourbon, 7 pm
Ready for a unique and talented take on a wide range of musical traditions? Claude Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for amazing guitar performances that take blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings into uncharted territories. Claude’s inimitable style incorporates all five digits on each hand dancing independently but in unison, plucking, picking and strumming at such speed and precision that his fingers often seem to melt into a blur. Thousands of people in the UK, Europe and USA have enjoyed listening to this virtuoso and for the majority of his audience it is an experience that compels them to return again and again to hear and watch him play, as his fingers lightly dance over the strings of his guitar and create a unique sound that is ’Claude’. Tickets are $24 adults, $22 seniors/students, $17 youth. LCCC Discount will apply.
Friday, May 13th and Friday, May 27th, 3:30 to 5pm Giant Sea Star Sculpture Workshop
During our recent Washed Ashore exhibit at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, all north Lincoln County students from kindergarten to 6th grade joined us for a tour and to help with the making of our own giant Sea Star Sculpture made in the same style as the Washed Ashore sculptures. Using non-recyclable plastics as well as beach debris, the students built two amazing Sea stars that are now mounted on a rock shaped framework that needs to be covered with plastic pieces that mimic rock, sea anemones and muscles. We need your help to finish this special locally made sculpture. During the two workshops we will be matching up pieces, drilling holes and sewing them together with wire so you will need strong hands and we suggest ages 8 and up. These workshops are FREE but you DO need to reserve a spot by calling 541 994 9994 or e-mailing Krista at artgallery@lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.
When this public sculpture is complete it will be placed outside the building as part of our new plaza design for all to see. Come be a part of the making of this special public art piece. Made possible with the help of Washed Ashore (www.washedashore.org)
Saturday, May 14 - St. James Santiago Concert & Fundraiser, 6:30 pm
This festive evening will include a concert with Son de Cuba, offering danceable Latin rhythm of Central and South America for all ages. Supported by the Sponenburgh Memorial Trust and Sweet Haven Rentals, Olivia Beach, this event will include a silent auction as well as beer and wine provided by Beachcrest Brewing Company. All proceeds will go to the independent St. James Santiago School. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 for youth ages 11 and younger, available in advance at lincolncityculturalcenter.org. For information call the school at 541-994-2426.
Saturday, May 14 - Meet Christina Harkness, 10 to 4 pm
The “Whale Mama” and creator of Hegira, our migrating humpback whale sculpture. Christina will share her passion for the Fiber Coral Reef Project, share patterns, ideas, inspiration, techniques, and even yarn to help you participate in the World Wide Community Project, a walk-through fiber coral reef and undersea environment in fiber at the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery, September – October, 2023. Come be part of something wonderful. Gallery open 10-4 Thursday-Sunday, and by appointment. LCFiberArtsStudioGallery@gmail.com.
May 20-22 - Art on the Edge Studio Tour
This year's Art on the Edge offers a self-guided tour of the working studio spaces of well-known coastal artists from Neskowin to Newport and east to Toledo, Oregon. Consisting of 20 studio sites and 42 participating artists and more than 25 mediums. Learn more at ArtStudioTourLCCC.com and get your guide booklets after May 1st at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, Thursday-Sunday, 10 to 4.
May 20-22 - Art on the Edge in the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery, 10am-4pm
Karen Gelbard, James Carthel, and Rose Covert will be demonstrating in the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery. Karen’s lush statement handwoven garments will accent your wardrobe and James will demonstrate his “reuse, recycle, and rethink” basketry techniques.
Thursday, May 19 - Celtic Bonus Concert: Banshee in the Kitchen, 7 pm
Banshee in the Kitchen plays Celtic music with eclectic skill and merry abandon. Touring and recording since 2002, the trio has delighted audiences from New York to Japan. Originally scheduled for the LCCC's 2019-2020 Celtic season, Banshee in the Kitchen is Brenda Hunter (hammered dulcimer), Jill Egland (flute, accordion, whistle) and Kat Edmonson (6- and 12-string guitar). This popular California ensemble was originally booked for spring of 2020, but had their tour cancelled by COVID. They’re back to make good on their promise – a Celtic bonus concert! Tickets are $17 for youth, $24 adults and $22 seniors/students. LCCC Membership Discount will apply.
Saturday, May 21 - Reb & the Good News, 7 pm
Led by vocalist and guitarist Rebecca Conner, Reb & the Good News is a culmination of Rebecca’s passion for a multitude of genres and influences. World-beats and funky grooves intermix with soulful horns and folk delicacy to create songs filled with hope. Rebecca’s heart-centered, velvet vocals are delivered with a vulnerability that unravels listeners down to their core. Conner, a native of Lincoln City, is back to celebrate the release of the band's debut album, "Wings." Tickets $24 for adults, $22 seniors/students, $17 youth, reserved in advance at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. LCCC Membership Discount will apply.
Saturday, May 28 - Ukulele Virtuoso Andrew Molina, 7 pm
Based in Maui, Andrew Molina has been a professional ukulele musician since the age of 13. He's known for his artful fusion of genres -- from jazz and pop to rock and Hawaiian -- as well as for his unique effects and pedal work. In Lincoln City, he'll perform two sets with his dad, Jay Molina. Tickets $24 for adults, $22 seniors/students, $17 youth, reserved in advance at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. He will also be offering an afternoon ukulele workshop on May 28, a time still TBD. For information or to register, call 541-994-9994.
JUNE
June 10 through July 25 - Annual Members’ Show: GLOW
Opening reception: Friday, June 10, 5 to 7pm and virtual gallery tour on Facebook posted on Sat. June 11. @lincolncityculture
Any current member of LCCC is welcome to submit up to two pieces of art in our annual Members show. The theme and title this year is “GLOW”- in a time when we are coming out of hardship and unveiling our faces, it’s time to let yourself glow with enthusiasm for whatever you love most. Let our community glow with creativity and support for each other. This show opens with a celebration on Friday, June 10, a virtual gallery tour on Sat 11 and will be open Thursday through Sunday 10 to 4pm.
