You may already be a loc-avore, someone who relishes the food produced in their own neighborhood. But are you a loc-adventurer? That is, are you practiced in the art of finding adventure in your own backyard?
You could be, with one of 21 prizes up for grabs in the online Culture, Of Course! auction, a benefit for the operations of the Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC).
The list of auction items includes everything from luxurious hotel stays and unforgettable meals to group workshops and original art, all donated by businesses who support the Cultural Center. You can browse and bid online at www.32auctions.com/cultureofcourse , or make a proxy bid by calling 541-994-9994. The 2020 Culture, Of Course! Auction will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Culture, Of Course! is the LCCC’s annual dinner and benefit auction, usually held on the first weekend of May. This year’s in-person event was postponed by COVID, then rescheduled for September 19, then cancelled again by the community response to the Echo Mountain Fire. In response, the committee took the gala’s fundraising activities online and so far have raised more than half of the original goal.
There are 21 chances for loc-adventure in the online auction, including:
Plein Air in the High Desert – This package for six people includes a two-night stay at the Good Bear Ranch—a luxurious log cabin just outside Baker City—and an outdoor painting workshop with renowned High Desert painter George Keister. Plus, passes to local heritage museum, lunch at the Latitude 45 Grille and a walking tour of charming downtown Baker City with Ginger Savage, Executive Director of Crossroads Carnegie Art Center. Value: $1200.
Mussel Beach – Delicious Food and Education…this winning combination is a local adventure led by Paul Robertson of Robertson Environmental. Paul is also Project and Communications Manager of the Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve and as a Lincoln City native really knows his biosphere at the beach. He has donated a mussel harvesting short course and cook-out on the beach for up to four people. Value: $150.
Tour in a Teardrop - Camp in comfort, for culture! This package is a three-night rental of a sleek and sturdy Teardrop Trailer, picked up in Salem from Culture, Of Course! event partner, Teardrops NW. You can choose a Sojourn or Commander model. Both include a queen-size mattress that sleeps two adults and a galley with an Engel cooler, stove, water container, and wash tub, plus all the basic dinnerware, cookware, and utensils you'll need for delicious camp cooking. They also provide essential linens and propane in the side-mounted tank for your convenience. These Teardrops NW models can be towed by mid-size sedans, vans, and trucks. No black-out days and good through the end of 2021. Value: $350.
Romance of the Red - Get to know the wines of Remy Drabkin, a McMinnville native who has been winning the wine wars with her Old World Style creations. Her wine-crafting philosophy developed under the guidance of Oregon wine industry pioneers and was informed by the Italian families she counted as family friends growing up. Her eponymous Remy Wines and Three Wives Wines were founded in 2006, baR (pronounced R bar) opened in 2011, and in 2017 she opened her second location at the family’s vineyard in the Dundee Hills. This auction prize includes a special vineyard group tasting for 4 adults and a case of Three Wives Remy's Red 2017. Value: $360.
The list of adventures also features a ride in an historic biplane, a tasting menu at the new Bay House at Salishan Coastal Lodge, a stay (with class credit) at Sitka Center for Art & Ecology at Cascade Head Ranch and a guided fungi-foraging weekend at Camp Westwind on the Salmon River. You and your friends can buy a culinary class, or a workshop in dyeing silk scarves, or a load of gravel to pave your driveway—all to benefit the Cultural Center.
Do these sound a bit too thrilling?
“If you don’t feel like taking an adventure, that’s ok. We understand,” said LCCC Executive Director Niki Price. “We’re doing some pretty serious nesting ourselves. That’s why we added some comfort foods to the online auction. You can bid on pies from Captain Dan’s Pirate Pastry, cupcakes from My Petite Sweet, and a quarter portion of grass-fed beef from the Schooner Creek Valley.
"We’ve got the right bid item for you, even if you don’t want to leave the house: a Katia Kyte still life painting, a glass float by Kelly Howard and a mosaic by Joanne Daschel.”
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is a nonprofit center for arts, culture and community, located inside the historic Delake School in the heart of Lincoln City. After a short closure during the pandemic, the LCCC is open to the public for COVID-safe visual and performing arts experiences. The funds raised in this year’s Culture, Of Course! will help the center survive and thrive in the uncertain times to come.
All proceeds from the online auction (at 32auctions.com/cultureofcourse) will go the operations of the LCCC. To learn more about the auction or contribute to the cultural cause, call 541-994-9994.
