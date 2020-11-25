The staff and volunteers at the Lincoln City Cultural Center have found some new ways to launch the holiday season amidst a year filled with unexpected events.
Starting on Friday, Nov. 27, the Cultural Center will hope to get you in the holiday spirit with several programs.
Cookies and Crafts Drive Thru
On Friday, Nov. 27, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Krista Eddy and her elves have been working for weeks to prepare Take and Make Holiday Crafts for kids of all ages.
Families can choose between a finger-painted snowflake, a sweet sheep or a groovy gnome, with all the materials and instructions included, so that it’s ready to make at home.
The staff and volunteers of the LCCC will also be giving out holiday treats, donated by Kenny’s IGA and individually wrapped, so everyone has fuel for their crafting adventures. Everything will be distributed in a touch-free drive-through at the covered south entrance.
“We aren’t expecting a visit from Santa Claus, but we will have a special mailbox for letters,” said Niki Price, Executive Director.
Cars must enter on NE Sixth St. and exit onto Hwy. 101 near Pacific Power. The Cookies and Crafts Drive-Through will open at 2 p.m., distributing until 5 p.m. (or until everything is gone).
Tree Lighting on FB Live
This year, the LCCC staff and volunteers will be decorating the 9th annual Community Christmas Tree on the lawn of the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
“It’s the center’s gift to our town, which we provide with help from our generous business community and our dedicated volunteers,” Price said.
Due to the statewide activity freeze, the public cannot gather in person at the center, indoors or outdoors. So, this year’s Tree Lighting Party is heading online, with a Live video scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Facebook (@lincolncityculture).
There will be live music, followed by the countdown led by Mayor Dick Anderson, and a sing-a-long carol. After the tree is illuminated, it will stay on (weather willing) through the end of December. LCCC gives thanks to Noble Creek Tree Farm, Lincoln City Towing and Pacific Power for making it happen.
Giving Tuesday Generosity Drive-Thru
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, LCCC Staff and Volunteers will be at the south entrance from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., accepting nonperishable food donations and money for the Lincoln City Food Pantry, new unwrapped toys for the NLFRD Toy Drive, and monetary donations for the LCCC Annual Campaign.
The first 100 Giving Tuesday donors will receive a gift from the LCCC: individually wrapped cookies and holiday treats.
Christmas Tree Lot
The Boy Scout Troop #47 will open their Christmas tree lot on the north lawn of the Cultural Center starting Nov. 27. The lot will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with parking available in the LCCC lot.
Chessman Gallery and Art Packet Room
The retail spaces inside the LCCC will remeain open throughout the two-week freeze but the rest of LCCC is closed to the general public. These facilities will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and is closed on Thanksgiving day.
