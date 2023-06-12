Lincoln City is celebrating Juneteenth this summer with “Juneteenth: a Freedom Celebration,” a special event featuring live music from local performers, guest speakers, kids’ activities, and a free BBQ lunch.

The celebration is a collaboration between Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, the Rotary Club of Lincoln City, and Explore Lincoln City. The event is free and open to the public, and will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Lincoln City’s Regatta Park, which is located on Devil’s Lake.

Juneteenth Event

The local event ill be held at Regatta Park in Lincoln City.
