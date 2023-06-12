Lincoln City is celebrating Juneteenth this summer with “Juneteenth: a Freedom Celebration,” a special event featuring live music from local performers, guest speakers, kids’ activities, and a free BBQ lunch.
The celebration is a collaboration between Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, the Rotary Club of Lincoln City, and Explore Lincoln City. The event is free and open to the public, and will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Lincoln City’s Regatta Park, which is located on Devil’s Lake.
Background
Juneteenth, a term derived from “June Nineteenth,” honors the day in 1865 when Union troops reached Galveston, Texas to assert control of the Confederate state and ensure that all enslaved African Americans were freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. One of the most significant events in U.S. history, Juneteenth was declared a U.S. federal holiday in 2021.
“Juneteenth represents a pivotal moment in our country’s history, and we’re proud to acknowledge and celebrate this important event together as a community,” Lincoln City City Manager Daphnee Legarza said. “Juneteenth: A Freedom Celebration offers coastal residents and visitors alike an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of history, culture and community while enjoying great music, participating in family friendly activities and sharing delicious food.”
Juneteenth: a Freedom Celebration festivities will include guest speakers, as well as live music from local performers Thunder & Lightness World Beat Ensemble and Jimi Hardin Motown Soul featuring Christina Estes. The event will also feature kids’ activities sponsored by Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, Driftwood Public Library, and Lincoln City Cultural Center.
The free BBQ lunch will be catered by Phill’s Smoke/N/Grill, a Lincoln City-based Disabled Vietnam Veteran-owned and operated business. The menu will feature ribs, chicken, coleslaw, potato salad, vegan sausage, and vegetables. Food will be served while supplies last.
Event Schedule
Introduction and welcoming remarks; speaker: Fred Williams - 11 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
