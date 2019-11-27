Lincoln City’s newly renovated Taft Dock will anchor 51st Street with a holiday light display from Dec. 2 through Jan. 5.
“What you are seeing is Lincoln City beginning to extend its tourism season into December,” said Ed Dreistadt, Director of Explore Lincoln City. “We helped create two successful October programs with A Tour to Die For and Haunted Taft which have put us on the map for Halloween. Now it’s time to start to build experiences in December with Deck the Dock.”
Deck the Dock gives Lincoln City an attraction highly visible from Highway 101. During the long winter nights, the dock will act as a beacon, inviting people driving into town to explore the historic Bayfront area, says Dreistadt.
The illuminated dock is the latest attraction that says Lincoln City is a vibrant, fun beach town. The lights on Taft Dock are also just the beginning of an ever-expanding array of winter holiday experiences.
“Deck the Dock is a partnership between Lincoln City Parks & Recreation and Explore Lincoln City,” said Jeanne Sprague, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation Director. “We’re already brainstorming how to make it even bigger and better every year.”
Lincoln City Parks is responsible for the Taft Doc,k as well as a significant amount of surrounding property along 51st Street.
“We’re already talking about making the picnic pavilion and plaza into Santa’s Village, for example," Sprague said. "Or create a drive-through holiday lights experience down through the turnaround and back. Or maybe a big holiday lights display at Regatta Park. The possibilities are endless.”
For this year, though, the wiring of the dock, finding lights that can handle storms and salt air, plus a myriad of other details were challenging enough. Explore Lincoln City feels the result will be worth it, though, showcasing a major asset of the city in a highly visible fashion, transforming it into a winter holiday experience.
The official lighting ceremony, at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, will feature Santa Claus being formally welcomed into the pantheon of Lincoln City characters. Santa’s Lincoln City helpers, including Pirates, Bigfoot, Pixie Kitchen Pixies (a.k.a. elves,) Ghostie and maybe event Abe Lincoln himself, will be there to welcome him into the fold. With a crew like that, no wonder Santa likes it here.
Hot chocolate and other surprises will also be part of the fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.