Elks Care, Elks Share.
The motto of the Lincoln City Elks Lodge #1886 certainly held true this past week as the the community organization shelled out over $5,000 for the Lincoln City Food Pantry.
The Lincoln City Elks Lodge is no stranger to giving back to the community, with a history in programs such as Americanism, Most Valuable Student scholarships, hoop Shoot, Drug Awareness, food baskets and Veterans programs. Looking for more ways to give back, the Elks recently applied for a pair of grants with the local food pantry in mind.
“The National Foundation opened up some grants, so we applied for the Spotlight Grant for $2,000 and we were able to get that,” said Elks Secretary Gale Hogan, who also applied for the grants. “Later on, a Beacon Grant opened up and it was for $3,500. They said we could merge that with our Spotlight Grant and give $5,500 to the Lincoln City Food Pantry.”
After receiving the both grants, the club was ecstatic to the Food Pantry during a check presentation on Sept. 15.
“I don’t think they were aware we would be giving them a $5,500 grant,” Gale said. “We are really excited about it.”
The check was graciously received by the Food Pantry and will be put to good use.
The Lincoln City Lodge was originally instituted in March of 1953 as Oceanlake Lodge 1886, initiating 303 members. It had strong attendance for over 60 years and had more 1,000 members at its peak. The Lodge disbanded in 2015, but was reinstitute in 2019 and starting to reintroduce themselves to the community.
“The Elks have been away for a while. Even when we approached the food pantry, they said, ‘oh, the Eagles.’ We’re not the Eagles we’re the Lincoln City Elks #1886,” said Ed Hogan, Exalted Ruler of the Lincoln City Elks #1886.
Membership is open to anyone over the age of 21. For information about the organization’s many charitable, educational and patriotic programs, go online to Elks.org.
