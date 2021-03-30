While the Easter bunny can’t offer hugs this year, children ages 10 and under can still sneak a peek at the special rabbit despite the circumstances.
Bring the kids by for a wave from the Easter bunny and receive a free Easter gift bag pre-filled with Easter eggs and some treats on Saturday, April 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The drive thru event will be at 1350 SE Oar Ave. in Lincoln City.
The Lincoln City Elks #1886 hope to bring a little happiness and cheer during this difficult time.
Please respect social distancing protocols and attendees must stay in their vehicles. The Easter bunny will stop by each vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.