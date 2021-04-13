Driftwood Public Library has teamed up with Lincoln City Parks and Recreation, the Lincoln City Cultural Center and the Indian Education Program at Taft 7-12 for a series of events in celebration of Arbor Day throughout the month of April.
Driftwood kicked off the celebrations with a Story Walk at the Lincoln City Community Center, which began April 1 and is continuing all month. Anyone is invited to take a stroll around the Community Center grounds and read the story ‘A Day with Yayah,’ which will be posted, with the book’s artwork, along the way.
The library will also be posting another video in their science series, in which there will be a plant-based science experiment that demonstrates how trees produce oxygen. The video is available on the library’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Driftwood Public Library Director Kirsten Brodbeck-Kenney also posted a video story time this week. She will be reading ‘A Log’s Life,’ by Wendy Pfeffer, and illustrated by Robin Brickman.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is celebrating Arbor Day by creating and distributing art kits for the occasion.
The Cultural Center has been giving out art kits as part of its Creative Quarantine program since March 2020, and in the past year has distributed over 6,000 of them to community members! The Arbor Day kits will have all the materials and instructions needed to create a mixed media artwork based on a coastal forest theme. There will also be two videos available to guide people through creating their artworks which can be accessed through the social media sites of the Cultural Center, the Library, Lincoln City Parks and Recreation and the Indian Education Program.
The kits will be available for pick up at the Cultural Center during their open hours after April 15: Thursday – Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information you may call them at 541-994-9994.
Art kits can also be picked up through Driftwood’s curbside service. To make an appointment to pick up materials curbside please call the library at 541-996-2277 Monday – Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
On Friday, April 30, from 4-5 p.m. Lincoln City Parks and Recreation and Driftwood Library will be hosting a free public Arbor Day event at the Community Center. All are welcome to attend.
The event includes a visit from a naturalist, free tree saplings with swag bag, giveaways, a story time about trees, and, of course, the planting of a tree. This Arbor Day event celebrates Lincoln City’s 13th year of being a designated “TreeCity USA”.
“We are caretakers in the garden we call earth,” said Desi Clausing, Indian Education Specialist at Taft 7-12. “Trees help clean our air, provide shade in summer, homes for our animals and many other resources that are needed for our survival. ‘Touch the earth, heal the earth and love the earth’. This is not just important for our Native people but for all people.
“Joining together in community I feel is a huge step for our future of closing any gaps that may have been felt or experienced by others. Together we grow stronger, just like our trees.”
Indian Education provides services for American Indian and Alaska Native Students. These services consist of meeting educational and cultural academic needs for students as well as providing advocacy for students and liaisons for community and tribal resources. The program focuses on making a positive impact in our schools and community, while bringing awareness to culture and beliefs.
The first American Arbor Day was celebrated in Nebraska City, Nebraska on April 10, 1872, which saw an estimated one million trees planted in a single day. Birdsey Northrop of Connecticut was responsible for globalizing the idea when he visited Japan in 1883 and delivered his “Arbor Day and Village Improvement” message. In that same year, the American Forestry Association made Northrop the Chairman of the committee to campaign for Arbor Day nationwide. He also brought his enthusiasm for Arbor Day to Australia, Canada, and Europe. Today, Arbor Day is a day of observance in which individuals and groups celebrate nature and plant trees on the last Friday in April.
This year Arbor Day officially takes place on Friday, April 30, though Lincoln City organizations will be holding events in celebration throughout the month.
Questions about our community’s Arbor Day programs can be directed to Star Khan, Outreach Coordinator at Driftwood Public Library, 541-996-1255 or skhan@lincolncity.org, or by contacting Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Ambassador LoRee LaFon at 541.996.1248 or llafon@lincolncity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.