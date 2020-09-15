Living in a coastal town and evacuating a home due to a dangerous fire is not something we often think about.
When an emergency strikes, the number one priority is to keep ourselves, family and pets safe. House pets such as dogs and cats are much easier to pick up and take to safety, opposed to those with bigger animals such as horses.
This was a major problem for many residents in Lincoln County.
With the threat of a fire coming in quickly, time to prepare and evacuate is a luxury many residents claim they were not able to receive. Justin Alderman, Owner of Rock Creek Stables in Lincoln City, felt there was not enough warning to get their horses loaded and out of the stables.
“We were basically trapped and unable to get out of the fire that cut us off,” Alderman said. “The county gave us no warning, despite us being proactive through the night of the (Sept.) 8th and morning of the (Sept.) 9th, repeatedly calling the Lincoln County Emergency Management Office for updates and being given bad information on multiple occasions.”
Preparing to evacuate can take time, especially with large animals, unfortunately it wasn’t just the animals that were trapped it was several people as well.
“It turned into a 6-hour ordeal while the fire was coming our way,” Alderman said. “It was an incredible effort that absolutely saved the lives of people and animals. Many people on East Devils Lake got trapped and it was not just us due to trying to get the horses out.”
Emergencies also have an interesting way of bringing people together and helping out one another. Alderman also mentioned, “The response from people all over the valley and Newport area who brought horse trailers, as well as a contractor who had taken the road out for a works project between us and the outlet malls that quickly built a temporary bridge, was nothing but amazing and saved lives.”
Alderman and his employees will continue to take care of their evacuated horses in three different counties, and are the ones who primarily are staffing the livestock evacuation center located in Newport where most of the horses are.
