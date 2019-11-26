The Oregon Coast began celebrating Small Business Saturday early this year.
Kicking off the countdown to Small Business Saturday, U. S. Small Business Adminstration Portland District Director Marty Golden traveled to Lincoln City to visit with a number of small business owners.
The promotion, founded in 2010 by American Express, was adopted by the U. S. Small Business Administration a few years later when the SBA joined as a co-sponsor.
According to the American Express “Shop Small” website, Small Business Saturday “is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country … celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined.”
Starting the Countdown
In Golden's visits, conducted Monday morning, Nov. 25, in Lincoln City, he explained Small Business Saturday and thanked coastal entrepreneurs for their hard work. In visit after visit, Golden highlighted the tremendous importance of small business owners to the country – much less rural counties like Lincoln County.
Golden was joined by Rep. David Gomberg and Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson, along with Oregon Coast Community College Small Business Development Center Director Dave Price. The four also met Monday with Heather DeSart, Executive Director of Northwest Oregon Works, for a conversation about the coastal economy and local workforce needs.
“It was marvelous to have District Director Golden take the time to visit with Lincoln County business owners, and to share those visits and stories with Portland and folks across the nation, through the SBA’s social media channels,” Price said. “This is the fourth time in recent years Marty has visited Lincoln County – he has a sincere interest in the health and well-being of our businesses, which are so critical to the county as a whole.”
Throughout the morning, Golden, Gomberg, Anderson and Price strolled through a rainy Oceanlake District of Lincoln City, visiting Barnacle Bill’s, Kenny’s IGA, Bob’s Beach Books, and the Bijou Theatre.
Celebrating on Saturday
To mark “Small Business Saturday,” the SBDC is joining forces with the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, the Oregon Coast TODAY and other local businesses, for a series of Facebook live and pre-recorded videos, which will be posted by these organizations on the morning of Nov. 30.
“We’ll have videos coming online from all across the county,” Price said. “Starting at 10 a.m. with the Oregon Coast TODAY, and continuing at 10:15 with the OCCC SBDC, county residents will be able to watch for their favorite local businesses being featured in live video streams on these organizations’ various Facebook feeds.”
Price said all businesses in the county are encouraged to participate on their own.
“It would be wonderful if businesses across the county jumped in and joined us,” he said, adding that businesses going live with videos talking about their specials and gift ideas for holiday shoppers will only serve to help motivate folks who might be in front of their computers to head outside and join the fun.
“Let’s reach out to our friends and neighbors who are on their phones or laptops, where they could be tempted to shop online, and instead remind them of all the great reasons to start their shopping right here, locally, with some of their local retailers, restaurants, and attractions.”
