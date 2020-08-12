Each year, the Lincoln City Backpacks for Kids program sends hundreds of backpacks home with local students filled with food like mac and cheese, cereal, soup, juice, bread, apples and more.
Backpacks for Kids are funded in part by a variety of fundraising events such as an annual pancake breakfast put on by the Lincoln City Kiwanis Club during Community Days. However, events are few and far between due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic that has swept the globe.
This year, the Backpack for Kids program and the Kiwanis Club had to get creative. Looking for fundraiser ideas, Kiwanis member Majalise Tolan spearheaded a plan to sell pancake mix in a jar to the community.
“Majalise came up with the idea to sell pancake mix in a jar and called it ‘Pixie Pancake Mix’ and we started selling it just before Fathers Day,” said Susan Wahlke, Secretary of the Kiwanis Board of Directors. “The idea stemmed from the fact that our annual pancake breakfast had to be canceled and we decided to do a virtual one during Community Days Week.”
Kiwanis partnered with Bi-Mart, Chesters Thriftway and The Grill 1646, to put pancake mix in a jar and sell them for $10 each with all the proceeds going to the Backpacks for Kids program.
“We thought our profit on these jars would be around $5, but it ended up being around $8 because of the deals we were able to get from our partners,” Wahlke said.
Altogether, the pancake fundraiser netted around $1,000. Coupled with the Kiwanis Club’s annual donation of $500 to the program, and a generous donation of $500 from Kiwanis member Charlotte Lehto of Farmers Insurance, the Backpack program received $2,000.
“We sold a lot of pancake mix and we hope people had a great Father’s Day with their pancakes,” Wahlke said.
