At the Lincoln City Kiwanis meeting on Aug. 29, Sandra Evjen from the Lincoln City Youth Football League accepted a $300 check to help cover a wide variety of things such as scholarships for low-income players.
The Lincoln City Youth Football League is a non-profit and not funded by the school or the City and all donations are welcome.
