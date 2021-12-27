Lincoln City KOA Journey Campground earned the 2022 Kampgrounds of America (KOA) President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award last month. These awards were presented Nov. 16 at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Baton Rouge, La. The second-generation family business was also recognized for being a KOA for 40 years.
“It was humbling,” Steve Long, who runs the KOA, said. “It was a cool experience to be recognized for being help be a part of a family business of KOA for 40 years.”
The KOA Founder’s Award is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review. The KOA President’s Award is presented to campgrounds that meet exceptional quality standards and receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
“Customer service is our top priority,” Long said. “Customers are what our business revolves around. We keep our business successful because we focus on our customers’ needs first.”
Lincoln City KOA Journey is a second-generation campground. Mel and Barbara Lay purchased it in 1981. Steve Long, Barbara’s son, now runs the park with his wife. Long started working in the park at 8 years old, stomping down the grass as Mel and others pitchforked the hay into the back of a truck. He worked at the park through high school but left after college to pursue his own career.
Long and his wife, Heidi, purchased the park in 2019. The couple caught up on maintenance projects and then looked for ways to take the park to the next level. They added new Wi-Fi, rebuilt RV pads, added patio sites and an RV site with KOA Paw Pen. There is a new covered group patio area, new laundry, rec room and food service kitchen. There is also now a walking bridge across a creek, giving campers access to a nearby nature trail.
To book at the Lincoln City KOA Journey Campground, visit https://koa.com/campgrounds/lincoln-city/
KOA is the world’s largest system of open-to-the-public campgrounds with 525 locations across the United States and Canada. KOA’s family of campground brands, including KOA Journey, offer sites and amenities designed for each type of camping experience. KOA Journey campgrounds are located near highways and byways with long pull-thru RV sites, offering convenience to the traveling camper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.