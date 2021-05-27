Lincoln City Outlets has developed a new partnership with the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) to raise money for veterans, active-duty military, and their
families over Memorial Day Weekend as a part of National Poppy Day. The new program called “Honoring the Brave” will be held at Lincoln City Outlets and five other US Outlet Centers from Thursday, May 27 through Monday, May 31, 2021. We encourage shoppers and visitors to make a donation to the ALA to receive a discount at participating retailers.
Each person making a donation will receive a poppy to wear on their lapel and a Poppy Savings Card. All donations received will be used by the American Legion Auxiliary for their programs that support veterans, military, and their families.
Poppy Savings Card: Shoppers making a donation will receive a Poppy Savings Card that will provide them 25% off a full priced item at participating retailers. Each card may be used at multiple retailers once a day from Thursday, May, 27 through Monday, May 31, 2021. Some restrictions apply. See card for details.
TORG Outlet Centers: The Honoring the Brave program will be held at six participating US Outlet Centers managed by The Outlet Resource Group (TORG) including: Lincoln City Outlets
(Oregon), OKC Outlets (Oklahoma), Outlets Nags Head (North Carolina), Outlets Ocean City (Maryland), Outlets Park City (Utah) and Outlets Williamsburg (Iowa).
Participating Retailers: Over 30 unique retailers have signed up across the country to participate in TORG’s Honoring the Brave program. Retailers include national favorites like Columbia Sportswear Company, Crocs, J.Crew Factory Stores, Michael Kors, Old Navy Outlet, Tommy Hilfiger and many more. Plus, you will find many local retailers participating in the program as well.
Tribute Wall: Select outlet centers will be hosting an Honoring the Brave Tribute Wall that will allow you to make an additional donation to the ALA in order to leave a message to a solider at a location in the center.
Local Programming: American Legion Auxiliary and other community partners will be hosting other activations along with local TORG teams such as flag ceremonies, military displays, city proclamations, and community musical performances.
Individual TORG Outlet Center Details: More details about Lincoln City Outlets’ Honoring the Brave program and where donations can be made can be found at the center’s website:
About Lincoln City Outlets
Lincoln City Outlets is a 270,212 square foot outdoor shopping destination located along the coast in picturesque Lincoln City, Oregon. The value-priced center is a popular shopping destination for tourists and locals alike featuring over 40 retailers including name brands like:
Coach, Columbia Factory Store, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Levi’s Outlet, Nike Factory Store, Old Navy Outlet, Pendleton, The North Face and Under Armour Factory House. Plus, enjoy local retailers Depoe Bay Candy Company, Flourish Boutique, Lincoln City Archery, Point Break Fitness, Salt, and Scout Northwest Trading Co. For more information, visit lincolncityoutlets.com.
About TORG
The Outlet Resource Group (TORG) is a global alliance of experts focused on the acquisition, management, marketing and leasing of outlet shopping centers in the United States, Latin America and Europe. The team has collectively over 250 years of outlet experience across over 65 outlet centers. TORG offers unique in-house marketing and leasing services through a fully integrated, customer-focused, value-adding team structure. TORG works with owners and developers to strategically reposition underperforming assets, maximize the performance of
existing centers, develop new outlet center destinations and provide professional guidance on retail expansion. TORG is the operating partner for Singerman Real Estate retail centers including OKC Outlets, Lincoln City Outlets, Outlets Nags Head, Outlets Park City, Outlets Ocean City and Outlets Williamsburg. For more information, visit outletresource.com.
About American Legion Auxiliary
The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Our members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day® and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 600,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit ALAforVeterans.org.
About National Poppy Day
The red poppy is an internationally recognized symbol of sacrifice and has been worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms. Wear a poppy to honor the fallen and support the living. In 1920, the poppy became the official flower of The American Legion Family. In 2017, the United States Congress designated the
Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day®. For more information, visit
