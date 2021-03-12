The Outlet Resource Group recently announce four new deals totaling over 26,000 square feet have been signed, including a new fitness center in Lincoln City.
“These new tenants represent both popular national retailers and local entrepreneurs that continue to enhance the outlet experience for both local residents and tourists that visit our centers every day,” said partner David Hinkle. “The strength of the outlet center industry as we begin to emerge from COVID has been a key factory in retailers continuing to look to our centers to grow their businesses.”
Among the new retailers setting up shop at TORG Outlet Centers include Point Break Fitness in Lincoln City.
The new boutique fitness center called Point Break Fitness opened an 8,100 square foot location on March 6 at Lincoln City Outlets. The new facility is the creation of local fitness trainer Tracey Taylor and features free weights, cardio equipment and will offer personal training. The gym offers flexible memberships and day passes for visiting guests.
About TORG
The Outlet Resource Group (TORG) is a global alliance of experts focused on the acquisition, management, marketing and leasing of outlet shopping centers in the United States, Latin America and Europe. The team has collectively over 250 years of outlet experience across over 65 outlet centers. TORG offers unique in-house marketing and leasing services through a fully integrated, customer-focused, value-adding team structure.
TORG works with owners and developers to strategically reposition underperforming assets, maximize the performance of existing centers, develop new outlet center destinations and provide professional guidance on retail expansion. TORG is the operating partner for Singerman Real Estate retail centers including OKC Outlets, Lincoln City Outlets, Outlets Nags Head, Outlets Park City, Outlets Ocean City and Outlets Williamsburg. For more information, visit outletresource.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.