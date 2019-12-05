The Lincoln City Parent Group's annual silent auction event is back and benefiting local schools.
On Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center the Lincoln City Parent Group (LLPG) will host their auction. The LLPG is a group of volunteers, educational staff and community members that want to help raise funds to assist Taft Elementary and Oceanlake Elementary Schools.
They will be auctioning off several items and gift certificates donated by local businesses. Classes from both schools teamed up to each create class a special basket with different themes to auction off as well.
Catering will be provided by local restaurants and bakeries, the event will feature live music and money raised during the auction will be used for school activities such as carnivals, swimming lessons, teacher stipends, field trips, drama club, teacher appreciation days, classroom parties, school supplies and more.
Visit lincolncityparentgroup.weebly.com or visit the group's Facebook page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.