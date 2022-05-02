So, your teenager has the summer off from school, now what do they do? They join Lincoln City Parks & Recreation’s (LCP&R) free Junior Child Care Leader Program. This summer internship program is for high school students ages 14-17, where they will work hands-on with the RECKids Adventure Camp staff and youth, gaining confidence and skills working in a childcare setting. They will meet new friends, help youth learn, and complete high school community service hours with direct on-the-job training.
LCP&R will certify youth for free in American Red Cross (ARC) babysitting, ARC first aid/CPR/AED, and food handler’s. Youth interns will also receive a free community center pass for being on the Parks & Recreation team.
Internship dates are from June 21 – Aug. 26, with flexible hours. Intern training dates are June 16-17.
This internship program is made possible by funding from the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and the Lincoln County Economic & Community Development Grant program.
Register in-person at the Lincoln City Community Center by May 31, or for more information, contact the recreation coordinator at 541-557-1137 or svredenburg@lincolncity.org.
