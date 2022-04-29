Lincoln City Parks and Recreation (LCP&R) RECKids Afterschool Program, along with their partnership with the Lincoln County School District, has received statewide recognition as the 2022 Afterschool Program winner for the State of Oregon Afterschool Wellness Awards. RECKids Afterschool Program is recognized for outstanding local wellness policies, practices and programming that promote healthy behaviors in students and staff.
LCP&R thanks the Oregon Department of Education Nutrition Program, Oregon Dairy Council, Nutritional Council of Oregon and Oregon ASK for recognizing LCP&R’s commitment to health and wellness in the RECKids Afterschool Program. For more information on the RECKids programs, and how to join in on health and wellness for youth, contact the LCP&R Recreation Coordinator at 541-557-1137.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.