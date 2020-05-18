As of Tuesday, May 19, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) is entering their Phase I of reopening some facilities.
The following LCP&R facilities are opening on 5/19/20: All Open Spaces and trails, Taft and Oceanlake Community Gardens, Parking lots at beach accesses, and the boat docks at Regatta and Holmes Rd.
LCP&R asks the public to adhere to the Governor’s guidelines in utilizing these spaces:
· Stay home if ill
· Remain six feet apart from anyone not in your household
· Use areas at off-peak times
· No group gatherings larger than 25 people
· Stagger parking to allow six feet distance
All other LCP&R facilities (including the Community Center, Senior Center, playgrounds, sports courts & sports fields, skate park and picnic shelters) are closed until Phase 2, at the earliest.
Phase 2 is tentatively scheduled for 21 days after successful completion of Phase I. Phase 2 plans may include opening the remaining Parks facilities, with patrons adhering to safety guidelines. The re-opening of the Lincoln City Community Center is also tentatively planned for Phase 2, with modifications currently in progress.
These modifications include limited programming (i.e. no group classes or sports), limited group size in each area (pool, fitness center, gym and Senior Center), appropriate sanitation measures for patrons and staff, barriers at front counter, etc.
Lincoln City Parks and Recreation thanks the community for their patience as progression is made through their re-opening phases. They remind the public that plans are fluid and may change at any time.
Any questions, or for the latest updates, please call Lincoln City Parks and Recreation at 541.994.2131 or visit www.lincolncity.org/parksandrec.
See the flyer below for details:
