Lincoln City is full of hiking trails to wander and discover - with over 365 acres of Open Spaces all within the City limits.
This fall, Lincoln City Parks & Rec (LCP&R) is offering a free challenge to get people outside to experience all eight of the Lincoln City Open Spaces. To entice you outdoors, they have launched their very first Trail Challenge.
This is a free activity and fun for the whole family. Many have started the Challenge, and are discovering Lincoln City trails and Open Spaces for the first time. Helene Wren and her family already completed the challenge in short order.
“It was a lot of fun “ she says. “There are places my kids are already requesting to go back to. Spyglass Ridge was so much fun to explore. Since we live in Otis, Cascade Head is our usual go-to, so it was really fun to push us to explore new areas.”
LCP&R has created video tours of each trail on Facebook and YouTube to “show you around” before you go. See below for the details and follow Lincoln City Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page to stay connected on trail videos and the Trail Challenge.
How to Take the Open Space Trail Challenge:
1. Register for free at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lccc/Home, at the Community Center, or call 541-994-2131.
2. Find the Signs that say "Lincoln City Trail Challenge" at each of the 8 Open Spaces: The Knoll, Spring Lake, Friends of Wildwoods, Agnes Creek, Cutler Wetlands, Regatta, Spyglass Ridge, and Nesika Park.
3. Snap a selfie photo with the sign to prove you found it.
4. Share your photos with the hashtag #LCTrailChallenge (remember to make it public!)
Post photos to our Trail Challenge Facebook event page, your own Facebook page, or email to llafon@lincolncity.org.
5. Claim your prize! The first 48 to find all 8 signs and complete the challenge will receive a HydroFlask tumbler, made possible by a donation from Hydro Flask’s "Parks For All" program. #ParksForAll
The challenge is ongoing until all the tumblers are claimed. Trail maps are available at www.lincolncity.org/parksandrec or at the Community Center. Good luck and have fun out there!
