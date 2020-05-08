Lincoln City Parks and Recreation is excited to announce their first ever “mascot parade” hosted at the Lincoln City Community Center.
The event will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot.
The Parks and Recreation Department has focused on virtual fitness, wildlife, and youth activities since the closure in mid-March, providing weekly fitness videos (Strength & Balance, Gentle Yoga, and Tai Chi), as well as the very popular Zoom Dance Parties twice a week – one celebrating and thanking all first responders, frontline workers, and essential employees who joined the party.
The idea started with a drive-thru zoo of stuffed animals and morphed into celebrating the many mascots of Lincoln City for a curbside drive-thru experience. Staff called numerous resources and gathered more than a dozen mascots, and costumes of plenty.
Drivers and passengers are encouraged to dress up as well. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, as cars drive through the community center parking lot and view from their cars.
Cruise the Community Center parking lot a few times and enjoy the many faces of Lincoln City – “Tigers, Sharks, and Beavers, oh my”.
Should you have questions or comments, please reach out anytime to Parks and Recreation Ambassador - LoRee Lafon at llafon@lincolncity.org, 541.996.1248.
