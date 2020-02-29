Who wants to talk Parks?
Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) certainly does!
They are hosting a public meeting to give updates on the newest Park, located at SE 3rd & Keel. The public meeting is March 18, 5:30 p.m. at Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place.
All are invited to attend to hear about the new Park plan, see conceptual drawings, learn about timelines and budget and ask questions. On hand to answer your questions will be LC Parks & Recreation Director Jeanne Sprague, LC Parks & Recreation Board members, Planning Director AnneMarie Skinner, City Engineer Stephanie Reid and the landscape architects.
In Fall of 2019, new trails and a Story Circle nature play area were constructed at this park, in part from a grant received from the National Recreation & Parks Association and The Disney Corp.
LCP&R are in the process of obtaining a name for this new Park. They held a naming contest, in which the winner receives one year free membership to the Community Center. From the many contest entries, the LC Parks & Recreation Board narrowed it down to six names, and LC City Council will decide on the final name. This park naming decision is set for the March 9, 2020 LC City Council Meeting.
Should you have questions or comments, please reach out anytime to Parks and Recreation Director Jeanne Sprague at jsprague@lincolncity.org, 541.996.1222.
