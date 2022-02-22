Lincoln City Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the installation of newly designed trailhead interpretive signage at all of the Lincoln City open space trails. These signs will include trail maps along with interpretive art which showcase the flora and fauna that live in the open space.
Local science illustrator Nora Sherwood is the artist behind this artwork. The interpretive signs will be located at seven open space trails, consisting of 15 trailheads total. These signs were made possible by a grant from Travel Oregon.
Please join for the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Open Spaces Trailhead Interpretative Signage Ribbon Cutting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at The Knoll trailhead, located at the cul-de-sac at the end of NW West Devils Lake Boulevard.
Special guests may include Lincoln City Council, Travel Oregon, artist Nora Sherwood and the Lincoln City Parks & Recreation Board, among others. Refreshments will be served.
Immediately after the ribbon cutting, there will be a trail maintenance party where all volunteers are invited to ‘chip in!’ and lay bark on The Knoll trail.
