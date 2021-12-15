Looking for fun activities for your kids to do over winter break? Registration is now open for RECKids Winter Break Camp hosted by Lincoln City Parks & Recreation Department.
Camp is held at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place. Camp hours are 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 20-22 and Dec. 27-30. Youth participate in a variety of daily themes and activities such as “Jurassic Camp”, “Sports Galore” and “Under the Sea”. Camp registration is on a weekly basis and pre-registration and payment is required. Space is limited to the first 30 participants to register.
For more information on the RECKids programs, contact the recreation coordinator at 541-557-1137.
