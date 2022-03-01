Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) invites teens of Lincoln City, grades 7-12, and the public to celebrate the grand opening of the Lincoln City Teen Center at 5 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Lincoln City Community Center. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with pizza and cake provided for all. Teens may also enjoy video games, arts and crafts, foosball, ping pong, music, board games and more.
Special guests include Lincoln City Council, the Lincoln City Parks & Recreation Board, Roby’s Furniture and Appliance, and of course – the teens of Lincoln City.
The LC Teen Center, for grades 7-12, has been years in the making, with new construction and purchase of many, many recreational supplies. In preparation of the grand opening, Roby’s Furniture and Appliance hosted their annual service day with their staff and provided fresh colorful paint and new furniture for the center.
Starting on March 8, the Teen Center will be open from 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and the last Friday each month. Teens will be able to socialize with their peers, play music, video and board games, arts and crafts, cook meals and much more. LCP&R looks forward to scheduling more Teen Center hours when support staff are hired. All participants are required to enroll in the program with a parent/guardian signature. LCP&R looks to add more teen program hours in the future.
For more information on the Teen Center, visit https://www.lincolncity.org/departments/parks-recreation
