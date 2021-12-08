The Lincoln City Playhouse (LCP) will have everyone shouting “I know Santa Clause” with their production of “ELF Jr.”
Lincoln County residents will embrace their inner “elf” when LCP presents their production of “Elf the Musical Jr.”, from Music Theatre International (MTI). The show featuring 30 amazing actors from LCP, will have eight performances happening at The Lincoln City Cultural Center, Dec. 11-12, and 16-19. Tickets will be $6 for 6 to 18 year old’s and $12 for adults.
LCP would like to invite teachers on Dec. 16 and first responders on Dec. 17 for complimentary tickets. On Dec. 18 at the 3 p.m. show, there will be a special gift if you wear your favorite Christmas Sweater. At the 7 p.m. show, there will be a special gift if you wear your favorite Christmas pajamas.
This production is directed by Karen Bonelli Sanquist. From the first rehearsal in October, the actors have worked together as a team to create this wonderful experience for our community to enjoy. “Elf the musical” is a fun energetic musical about one boy’s quest to find his true identity. The story encourages each of us to approach each day with goodwill, wonder and cheer.
With any questions, please reach out to Karen at 503-913-6876. “Elf The Musical Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.
Lincoln City Playhouse - Lincoln City Cultural Center
540 NE Highway 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.