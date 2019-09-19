Come enjoy a cup of coffee with Lincoln City Police officers between 9:00 AM and 10:30 AM at the Hilltop Restaurant in Lincoln City on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019.
This is an opportunity for citizens and officers to get together informally and meet and talk with each other about general topics in Lincoln City.
As part of the national “Coffee With A Cop” event, officers will be at the restaurant and will be available to speak with citizens, answer questions and interact with them in a positive, relaxed manner.
The Lincoln City Police Department would like to express our appreciation to the Hilltop Restaurant and all their staff for providing us with the venue to make this community event happen.
We look forward to this opportunity for citizens to come and meet some of the officers of Lincoln City Police Department during this event.
