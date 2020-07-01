The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) recently announced they have promoted officer Eric Henderson to Sergeant.
Sgt. Henderson was sworn in by Police Chief Jerry Palmer during a Zoom ceremony in the LCPD parking lot on June 24. Sgt. Henderson’s daughter, Brooke, attended the ceremony and had the honor of pinning on his new badge.
Sgt. Henderson joined the LCPD in 2018 as a lateral officer from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and was appointed to LCPD Detectives in January 2020. During his 12-year employment with Jackson County, Sgt. Henderson served as a detective, deputy medical examiner, SWAT team member, patrol sergeant and a lieutenant.
LCPD said his prior experience made him an optimal candidate for a sergeant position with their agency. One of his first assignments as sergeant will be taking over the employee training program. Sgt. Henderson spoke about the program’s importance.
“Our coastal community and visitors expect us to be well-trained and diverse in our approach to protecting and serving,” he said.
Sgt. Henderson plans to continue implementing a program that focuses on employee development, proficiency and professionalism. Sgt. Henderson said he hopes to accomplish a few different things in his new position.
“To help the officers and other employees of LCPD reach their potential,” Sgt. Henderson said. “Our department is made up of talented people and we have an opportunity to make LCPD the best agency in the state. I’m looking forward to mentoring and encouraging the officers and employees to achieve their own success and accomplishments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.