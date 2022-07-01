The Lincoln City Quilters celebrated Laura Martin’s 90th birthday on Tuesday, June 21, at the Lincoln City Senior Center. Martin has been quilting for over 80 years.
“We sew on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said Jacque Vandamme, a member of the Lincoln City Quilters. “Florence [Roberts] actually started the group originally way back when.”
Roberts is 95 years old and has been making quilts for many years. Three of the women now are 90 years old or older.
“A lot of them are also members of the Lincoln County Quilt Guild in Newport,” Vandamme said.
Some of the women at the senior center will be submitting quilts for a show by the Oregon Coastal Quilters Guild. They hold a show every August in Newport. The show will be held Aug. 5-6 at the Newport Recreation Center. This year marks the 30th annual quilt show.
“It’s really a very nice quilt show but they haven’t been able to have it for years because of COVID,” Vandamme said.
Martin is also working on a quilt that she will donate to a fundraiser for the senior center.
“We actually have our own room there [at the senior center],” Vandamme said. “We’re able to leave our sewing machines and lock the room when we leave.”
Vandamme said this is helpful because several of the women are in wheelchairs.
“We typically have probably 10-15 ladies there most of the time,” Vandamme said of the group.
Vandamme said Martin, Roberts and Betty Hasskett, also 95 years old, are great about answering any questions the group has.
If you are interested in joining the Lincoln City Quilters, visit the senior center. The group meets from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
