Rotarian Carla Francis and her crew of volunteers made 500 masks for the Confederated Tribe of the Siletz, with the last 350 turned over by Rotarian Estle Harlan on Sunday, June 7.
Gloria Ingle, Chair of the Siletz Tribal Arts & Heritage Society accepted on behalf of the Tribe and presented Estle with a handmade thank-you necklace which she accepted on behalf of all Rotarians for sponsoring the cost of materials for the project.
