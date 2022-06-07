One area of Lincoln City is going to the dogs — and no one’s complaining.
Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) is proud to announce the grand opening of the first dog park in Lincoln City at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10. The dog park is located at the Community Center Park, 2150 NE Oar Pl.
The newly fenced park hosts an ADA entrance pad, human and dog water fountains, tables, doggie bag stations, and a doggy fire hydrant, the dog park equivalent of the office water cooler. Park construction occurred within six months, with much of the work completed in-house by Lincoln City Parks Maintenance.
The formation of this dog park was an all-around community effort, both in advocacy and in fundraising. LCP&R put together multiple fundraisers to assist in park budget. In December 2021, there was a special ‘Photos with Santa Claws’ event. In Jan 2022, a personalized metal dog bone sign program began, where pet owners could commemorate a loved canine, or their love of dogs. These dog bone signs will be installed along the park fence, much like commemorative bricks are placed at parks.
LCP&R invites the public to the ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the first dog off leash area in Lincoln City on June 10. Attendees may include Lincoln City Council, LC Parks and Recreation Board, and more. Dogs are welcome of course. Refreshments and doggie treats will be served.
