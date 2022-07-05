The Lincoln City Swim Club hosted swim teams from Albany and Corvallis on Wednesday, June 22, at the Lincoln City Community Center pool. This is part of the LCSC summer league series, and the second meet held so far.
The summer league meets are designed for all levels and abilities and are designed to be fun and still competitive. The league had 68 swimmers total in the meet, some as young as 6 - all the way up to 18 years of age. The LCSC best time drop standouts for this meet were Noah Serrato, Skye Bono, Destiny Lopez, Gaby Antonio Mendoza, Anthony Collins, Xander Florian and Allison Lua.
First place finishers were Noah Serrato in the 200 Individual Medley, Destiny Lopez in the 25 Butterfly and Evan Lopez in the 25 Butterfly. Sophia Collins and Angel Sakran swam in their first meet ever. The summer league meets will be held on July 12 and Aug. 9 in Corvallis at the Osborn Aquatic Center; the public is welcome. The meets start at 4:45 p.m.
The swim club finishes the summer with the Seahorse Invitational on Aug. 12-14 hosted by the Newport Swim Team. Complete results for all recent LCSC competition are found on the LCSC website- simply Google Lincoln City Swim Club.
