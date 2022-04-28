The Lincoln City Swim Club had a meet the weekend of April 23-24. It was very busy and the club had new parents learning to run a large home meet and they pulled it off with flying colors.
The meet had teams from Portland, McMinnville, the south coast area of North Bend and Coos Bay and Tillamook for a total of 179 swimmers and their families. The meet even had a team join from Crescent City, Calif.
Teams:
McMinnville Swim Club
Lincoln City Swim Club
Villa Sport (Beaverton)
The Dolphins Swim Team (Portland)
Portland Aquatic Club
South Coast Swim Team (North Bend)
Crescent City Swim Team (California)
Forest Grove Swim Club
Gold Coast Swim Team (Coos Bay)
Tillamook YMCA Sharks
The LCSC team had 26 swimmers participating, many of them novices- for a few it was their first swim meet ever.
“It is the first time we had an age group meet at home since November 2019 due to the pandemic,” head coach Lissa Parker said. “It was a great success with many families and swimmers enjoying a sunny and fabulous weekend at the beach.”
The older age swimmers, some of whom swim for Taft, took a lot of time off but the number of entries in those groups had lots of swimmers, were large, so they did not all place in the top 10 but many posted best times and achieved large time drops and personal bests.
The 10 and Under and 8 & Under age groups fared well in overall placement. The club also ran the 200 Freestyle races on Friday night, April 22.
For results, visit the LCSC Angelfire swim team website:
