Lincoln City Rec Cheerleading Minis, Youth and Juniors will be taking to the mat virtually to compete this season. They have been working hard to prepare their routines that meet the state standards due to COVID-19.
Head Coach Tonia Anderson said that she is extremely proud of all the cheerleaders this season as well as her two Assistant Coaches.
“They have overcome so much with the pandemic, wildfires, and the recent ice storm,” Anderson said. “Just the waiting to know if they would even have a season to compete in this year was so hard on everyone. They never gave up hope. They kept working hard, conditioning, building skills and most importantly building strong team relationships.
“Our season looks a lot differently this year. Starting with how they arrive for practices. It’s a parent drop off this year with a temperature check before they enter the practice area. Mask on before entering the building. Staying 6 feet apart and abiding to the rules set forth by OHA. Safety being our number one concern for our cheerleaders and coaches.
“They will not be stunting this season because we are considered a full contact sport. This will give us the opportunity to focus on building other skills and becoming strong in other areas as a team.”
Virtual competitions run seven weeks in a row with the first competition the McMinnville Invitational being held on March 20. Teams must record their first routine submission and have it to the competition coordinator by Thursday, March 18 at the deadline.
The three teams will take Monday to review and make any team corrections that they need and then on Tuesday they will record their submissions. The Mini team, made up of three young athletes grades K–1 and Youth made up of athlete’s 1– 4 grades will only compete in the Traditional Non-Building Division. Juniors made up of athletes grades 4–8 will compete in Traditional Non-Building and the Game Day Division.
Full Schedule:
Virtual Event #2 – Springfield Invitational – Hosted by Springfield HS Date: March 27th, 2021
OCCA Game Day Championships - Hosted by OCCA Date: April 3rd, 2021 - Juniors Only
Virtual Event #3 - Laker Rumble – Hosted by Lake Oswego HS Date: April 10th, 2021
Virtual Event #4 – Pacer Invitational – Hosted by Lakeridge HS Date: April 17th, 2021
Virtual Event #5 – Scotsman Rumble – Hosted by David Douglas HS Date: April 24th, 2021
Virtual Event #6 – Lion Cheer Challenge – Hosted by West Linn HS Date: May 1 st , 2021
OCCA Cheer Championships – Hosted by OCCA Date: May 8th, 2021
