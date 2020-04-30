The Lincoln City Youth Cheerleading squad might be just two years into their program, but they’ve already made a big impact on the future of cheer in Lincoln City.
The Lincoln City group currently features two teams: the Mini Team (2nd grade and under) and the Junior Team (8th grade and under). This season at the OCCA Cheerleading Championships, the squads placed first and second respectively in the statewide competition.
As the season concluded, the program looked at more ways to grow, which is why they are already prepping for tryouts for next season.
“Even though most programs are not doing anything right now due to COVID-19, we are just starting to gear up for our next season,” Coach Tonia Anderson said. “We are inviting anyone that is interested in trying out for the LC Youth Competition Cheerleading Program to send a text to 541-921-9962 and to let us they would like more information.”
In addition to spreading the word about tryouts, the youth program is inviting parents and their child to download the Band App and to participate in online activities that will help them prepare for tryouts, help them bond with their teammates and let them ask coaches questions about the new year.
“Tryouts are open for those going into grades 3 – 8 for the 2020-2021 school year,” Anderson said. “Our program is not related to Lincoln County School District. Our first meeting is scheduled online for May 4 at 6 p.m.”
