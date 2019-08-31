Lincoln Community Health Center announced that they were awarded four Quality Improvement Grant Awards from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (US DHHS) for their excellence in clinical outcomes and patient centered care.
There were nearly $107 million in Quality Improvement grants awarded to 1,273 community health centers across all U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia. Oregon received almost $2.5 million in awards to 30 health centers.
The purpose of these grants is to improve the health of our communities while reducing the cost of healthcare. DHHS focuses on treatment of chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes. In addition, prevention of illness can be achieved through annual exams and regular follow-up.
Lincoln Community Health Center was one of only two Federally Qualified Health Centers in Oregon to receive the prestigious “Health Center Quality Leader” award. LCHC also received awards recognizing efforts to improve care in Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality, Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition and in Clinical Quality Improvement.
“Lincoln Community Health Center is pleased to have earned the 'Health Center Quality Leader' award for the second year in a row," Rebecca McBee-Wilson, Health Center Director said. "This award puts us in the top 20 percent of all Federally Qualified Health Centers in the United States.”
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and the Lincoln Community Health Council partner to govern the Health Center.
“Our Health Center staff and Council volunteers continue to work hard at making Lincoln Community Health Center one on of the top centers in the US," LCHC Health Council President, Dawn Spielman said. "I love the passion our staff have for the work and the desire to provide excellent care to our patients.
"Earning these awards for the second year in a row proves how much dedication we have towards quality care.”
County Commissioner Doug Hunt also weighed in on the awards.
“The awarding of these grants to our county is a strong confirmation of the quality of care, of the enormous dedication of our employees and of our tireless commitment to improving the healthcare available to our county residents,” Hunt said.
Lincoln Community Health Center provides primary care and behavioral health care. To schedule a medical appointment, call 541-265-4947. For counseling, call 541-265-4179.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.