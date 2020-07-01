One of the area’s main primary care providers welcomed new management last month, when Jessica Hubbard, MPH, BSN, RN, reported for work as the program manager of the Lincoln Community Health Center (LCHC) in Newport.
Hubbard brings both a nursing and administrative background to her role overseeing the medical services delivered at 1010 SW Coast Highway. For many years, she worked as a critical care nurse, tending to patients in intermediate care units of four Indiana hospitals.
For the past three years, Hubbard worked as a stroke coordinator in Dyer, Indiana, where one of her responsibilities was assuring the facility’s accreditation as a stroke center.
“This position (in Newport) aligns more with what I went to school for and really where my heart is,” Hubbard explained.
LCHC delivers primary care services to people of all ages and income levels, including acute and preventative care. The health center is available to individuals with private insurance, those who may be underinsured, and those with no insurance at all. With a sliding fee scale based on income and insurance coverage, patients should not be concerned about their ability to pay.
“Our goal is a healthier community. To do that, we really want to get individuals in for their primary care so we can address things that could be cropping up before it is too late,” she said. “We take everyone from babies through the elderly and we can pretty much do it all.”
The Indiana native obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Purdue University and her Masters in Public Health from the University of New England, based in Maine. She was recently inducted in Delta Omega, an honorary society for those in the public health field.
While the job at LCHC is what drew Hubbard and her family to Newport, it was her oldest daughter’s enrollment at Oregon State University that lured them away from the Midwest.
“We had vacationed in Oregon for many years and we had been to Newport a few times and loved it,” she said.
Hubbard was joined in the move by her husband, Brendan, and her youngest daughter, a student at Newport High School. Leaving a larger hospital system for a community health center has been a breath of fresh air, according to Hubbard.
“I am loving it here,” she said. “The health center is a great option for many people. We never turn individuals away based on their insurance status, citizenship, inability to pay or their lack of previous primary care. Any roadblocks that keep people from being healthy, we are going to try to break down those barriers.”
The Lincoln Community Health Center is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and can be reached by calling 541-265-4947.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.