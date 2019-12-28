The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the 2020 Mayor’s Show from January 4-26 in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center.
The Mayors’ Show features 11 artists selected from the 120 Lincoln County artists who participated in the 2019 PushPin Show during December. The 11 artists were selected in consultation with Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer, Yachats Mayor John Moore and OCCA VAC Director Tom Webb.
A first Saturday opening reception will be held on January 4, 2020, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with remarks scheduled for 3 p.m.
The artists featured in the 2020 Mayors’ Show include Linda Aguirre (miniature dioramas), Haley Dean (watercolor still lifes), Denise DeMarie (fibre wall sculptures), Graece Gabriel (photography), Sallie Inman (acrylic on wood panels), Susan Jones (woven reed sculptures), Herb Kateley (photography), Bill Posner (photography), Ben Soeby (mixed media on wood), Emy Syrop (gouache and acrylic on paper and canvas) and Jeff Syrop (watercolor and gouache on paper).
“Being selected for the Mayors' Show highlights the VAC’s ability to inspire artists,” Jeff Syrop said. “The inclusiveness of the PushPin Show really jump starts artists’ creativity and the Mayors’ Show is an extension of that energy. It’s definitely an honor to be included.”
“The talent in our local arts community is amazing and gets better with every new PushPin Show,” Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer said.
The 2010 exhibition marks the fifth year for The Mayors’ Show at the VAC. The project was started in 2016 by former Newport Mayor Sandra Roumagoux and the Oregon Council for the Arts. The exhibit’s intent is to give more exposure to participating PushPin Show artists and to build connections between municipal employees and elected officials with the arts community.
“I happened upon the Mayors’ Show last winter and considered the possibility of being selected for a future year,” said participating artist Susan Jones. “That singular thought strengthened my commitment to art and inspired the choices I made while weaving my sculptures over the past year.
"I am excited and encouraged to be honored in this way by my community. We are fortunate to have this kind of support.”
The Runyan Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
