Let’s start out the last month of 2020 by looking to the stars.
Lincoln County astronomer Sifan Kahale is preparing a series of five presentations for Oregon Coast Community College’s Winter Term community education lineup. She’s also spreading the word about a special presentation beaming live from Hawaii this Friday night, from one of her colleagues.
On Friday, Dec. 4, at 9:30 p.m. local time, you can tune in to a free, online streaming broadcast from the Institute for Astronomy at the University of Hawaii. Dr. Luisa Rebull’s presentation, “The Universe in the Infrared: Spitzers’s Final Voyage,” will explain how cool and dusty things in the universe appear bright in infrared. The Spitzer Space Telescope, launched in 2003 with an expected life span of five years, was one of NASA’s great observatories. On Jan. 30, 2020, Spitzer completed its mission. In this talk, Dr. Rebull will summarize some of the interesting engineering that made the mission so successful, and will cover scientific highlights from 16 years of Spitzer observations.
The talk, starting at 9:30 p.m. PST, can be viewed live online at https://tinyurl.com/ifamaui.
Keep looking up
Friday’s talk is something of an appetizer for what comes next for stargazing coastal residents. Kahale is planning a series of presentations starting in January to keep us all looking forward to those rare clear Winter nights.
The series will include the return of her popular four-session series of classes designed to help folks who own a telescope – and perhaps have let it linger, dusty, in a closet somewhere for too many years – to get the scope set up and working properly. The classes begin Jan. 28, making them also a great starting point for folks who might receive a telescope for Christmas.
Before the telescope series begins, Sifan will offer a free one-hour presentation on Jan. 14 entitled “What Keeps Sifan up at Night.” Far from a litany of worries and stressors, instead Sifan will talk about how astronomers capture some of those beautiful images of the planets and deep-sky objects we’ve all marveled over. She’ll guide attendees through her daily (well, nightly) routine, and promises to show some pretty pictures, and to interpret them for the audience. The class will be offered live via Zoom.
The Winter 2021 community education course schedule will be available online by Monday, Dec. 7, at oregoncoast.edu/communityed. The Winter course schedule, “Catch the Wave,” will be available only in digital format this term. Due to ongoing course limitations caused by the pandemic, printed copies will not be mailed county-wide, as is the general practice for the College.
For more information, call OCCC’s Community Education department at 541-994-4166 and watch the website for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.