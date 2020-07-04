The Board of Directors of Oregon Coast Bank announced that Jill Meengs has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Lending.
Meengs, who is based out of the bank's Newport headquarters, frequently visits Oregon Coast Bank's other five offices to interact with customers and staff.
A native of Newport and a graduate of Newport High School, Meengs earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and an MBA from Oregon State University. After completing her education, she traveled extensively abroad before accepting a position with Oregon Coast Bank in 2005 as an Operations Assistant.
During January of 2006 she joined the bank’s Loan Department and later that year took on the responsibility of Newport Office Manager. By the end of 2010, Meengs had been named a Vice President. Beginning in 2015 she was given the additional responsibilities of managing the Human Resources Department and spearheading the bank's federal reporting.
Jill and her husband Chad are the parents of two children and cite traveling and spending time outdoors as a family as their primary pursuits in their off hours. The Meengs have been featured on OPB’s Oregon Field Guide as they ocean fished in a 13-foot kayak. Jill is also an author whose debut novel "Trigger" was first published in 2014 and continues to garner favorable reviews.
Locally owned and operated, Oregon Coast Bank has grown to more than $258 million in assets. The bank operates offices in Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Lincoln City, Pacific City and Tillamook. With an emphasis on community lending, Oregon Coast Bank has provided more than $800 million in financing to local families and businesses.
