The Lincoln County Board of Realtors is on a mission to support Lincoln County senior care residents at both the Lakeview and Oceanview assisted living facilities.
As you know, our seniors cannot have visitors at this time. Also, many do not have the funds for basic necessities, much less "extras" like haircuts or activities. The Lincoln County Board of Realtors are asking for help by lifting spirits and stretching pocket books by participating in their donation drive.
Right now through Friday, July 3, bring donations of new comfortable clothing, grooming supplies, playing cards, coloring books, puzzles, lap blankets, sugar free treats, cards or letters, and anything else you know would be appreciated to any of their drop off locations:
Advantage Real Estate or Martek Real Estate in Newport, Emerald Coast Realty in Depoe Bay, or bring to the Lincoln County Board of Realtors office in Lincoln City.
Cash or gift cards accepted as well, which will be used to purchase items for the seniors.
